Basic Usage
Just put your image size (width x height) after our URL and you'll get a placeholder.
https://gradientjoy.com/200x300
To get a square image, just put the size you want.
https://gradientjoy.com/200
This page lists all the available gradients in a beautiful grid.
You will also find the unique ID associated with each gradient. Please see below on how to get a specific gradient using the ID you find on the Gallery page.
Get a specific image by appending
?id to the end of the url.
https://gradientjoy.com/300x400?id=30
You can find a list of all images and their IDs here.
[
...
{
"id": 0,
"name": "Blu",
"colors": [
"#00416A",
"#E4E5E6"
],
"sample_url": "https://gradientjoy.com/300x200?id=0"
},
...
]
The
/list endpoint will give you a JSON response containing all the gradients.
https://gradientjoy.com/list
Each object in the response will contain the color codes that make up the gradient.